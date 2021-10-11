Algeria demands "total respect" from Paris

Algerian president Abdelmajid Tebboune demanded "total respect for the Algerian state" from Paris.

The crisis between France and Algeria started after comments issued in early October by president Macron on the french press accusing Algiers of maintaining a "political-military" system by serving its people an "official history" that "is not based on truths".

The comments sparked outrage in Algiers that responded by recalling its ambassador in Paris and banning French military airplanes from flying over its territory.

On Sunday, president Tebboune announced that the return of the ambassador to Paris is "conditional on the respect of Algeria and the Algerian state".

Responding to the diplomatic spat last Tuesday, President Macron wished for "appeasement" between Paris and Algiers.