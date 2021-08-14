'Curfew deaths' on the rise in Kenya as family loses two brothers

A funeral was held in Kenya on Friday for two brothers who died after allegedly breaking a COVID-19 curfew.

Family members and student activists allege 22-year-old Benson Njiru Ndwiga and 19-year-old Emmanuel Mutura Ndigwa were allegedly killed whilst in police custody.

They were reportedly last seen on the evening of August 1, detained for allegedly being outdoors beyond a 10 p.m. local curfew imposed as part of coronavirus containment measures.

Rights group Missing Voices say their bodies were found two days later by family members at a local morgue.

A section of Kenyans are pushing for the resignation of Interior Minister Fred Matiangi over their deaths.

The brothers had been studying engineering and law.

Family members were joined by hundreds of mourners at the funeral in their hometown of Kianjokoma in Embu County.

Speaking during the service, student leader Jennifer Mukami called for justice for the two men, saying the police must be held "accountable".

Kenya's Independent Policing Oversight Authority has opened an investigation into the deaths.

The Human Rights Watch has raised concerns over an increase in police brutality and extrajudicial killings whereas in the 2017 election, more than 100 innocent lives were claimed while dozens during this Covid times by the Kenyan police.