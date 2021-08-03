Olympics: Ese Brume wins bronze for Nigeria, Namibia bosses 200m semis

Ese Brume won Nigeria’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. She took bronze after leaping 6.97 metres to come third in the women's long jump event.

Germany's Malaika Mihambo bagged gold.

It is Nigeria’s first track and field medal at the Olympics since 2008 when Okagbare won a silver medal in Beijing.

Boxing

Amateur boxer Samuel Takyi took bronze, the first Olympic medal for a Ghanaian athlete in 29 years.

The 20-year-old who was already certain of a medal after winning his quarter-final fight, lost to the USA's Duke Ragan in the semi-final on Tuesday.

Athletics

Namibia's Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, both 18 years old, qualified for the final of the 200 meters at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday. The Namibians created a sensation in the heats and semifinals, with Mboma breaking the world under 20 record twice and the African record for the distance.

The teens were barred from the 400m race by world athletics for having high natural testosterone.

Ethiopia's Habitam Alemu is eyeing a podium finish in the 800m final on Tuesday. She will be looking to upset the USA's Athing Mu Mu, the fastest in the world this year with 1:56.07.

The absence of South Africa's double champion Caster Semenya, ruled ineligible due to heightened testosterone levels, has opened the field to new contenders.