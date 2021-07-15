Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ethiopia's Amhara region vows to launch fresh attacks on Tigray

A destroyed tank by the side of the road in an area of western Tigray annexed by the Amhara region during the ongoing conflict, in Ethiopia.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Ben Curtis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Ethiopia

Officials in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region have vowed to launch an offensive against forces from neighboring Tigray. A spokesman for the Amhara regional government said patience had run out. He said "As of today, we have opened an offensive".

Tigray rebels have recaptured much of Tigray in recent weeks with Federal forces and their allies having to withdraw from key areas.

Retired members of the security forces have been called up as volunteer militias have been asked to mobilize.

Tigrayan forces are pushing towards territory seized by the Amhara early on in the civil war. Both groups see it as rightfully theirs.

With heightened tensions, this could lead to a fresh and even more bloody phase of the conflict.

Ethiopia was previously the most stable country in the Horn of Africa, and is a key ally of the West in the war on terror.

But now, it risks not only tearing itself apart but increasing instability across one of the most fragile regions of Africa.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..