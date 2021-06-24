Algeria's prime minister Abdelaziz Djerad resigns

Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad resigned on Thursday along with his cabinet, the country's state broadcaster said.

Djerad presented his resignation letter before President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

His resignation comes just days after parliamentary elections held in mid-June, in which the ruling National Liberation Front Party won majority seats.

A new government will have to tackle a financial and economic crisis caused by a fall in oil prices.

Inflation and unemployment have driven many into poverty, driving anger against the authorities.

Djerad has served as the prime minister since December 2019.

The north African country has also been rocked by political turmoil which began shortly before the departure of veteran ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

President Tebboune has struggled for legitimacy while a protest movement has demanded an overhaul of the country's political system.