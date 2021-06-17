World marks Desertification and Drought Day

As the world is marking the desertification drought day on Thursday, more than 1,000 animals died on a Northern Cape game farm over the last few months as South Africa's entire Kalahari region is being crippled by one of the worst droughts locals have ever seen.

Several African countries are struggling to tackle extreme water shortages.

The situation is more serious as the local flora and fauna, which are used to protect climatic conditions, struggle to survive.

Southern African countries are currently experiencing low harvests due to poor rainfall.

Farmers have lost crops and animal to the ongoing famine and the worst is yet to come

Extreme drought is also affecting animals especially those owned by farmers leading to poor harvests and low animal products

Even as the region enters its much-anticipated rainy season, the farms, and their animals, will need more than a year to recover - and many simply don't have that long.