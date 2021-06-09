African Women's Handball Cup of Nations kicks off in Cameroon!

The 24th edition of the African Women's Handball Cup of Nations kicked off in Yaounde on Tuesday and will be held from June 8 to 18 at the Yaounde Sports Palace in the Cameroonian capital.

The event has taken Cameroonians by surprise as admittedly little buzz was created by its organizers among the public.

Although, they blame the late arrival of the means to do so at their disposal on the African Handball Confederation.

Nevertheless, the lack of publicity did not keep Cameroonians away from the games in spite of the drastic health restrictions in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

People showed up to watch the two matches -- the first which saw Nigeria be dominated by the Democratic Republic of Congo 35-16.

And the second match saw the host country Cameroon defeat Kenya with a score of 40-16.

If the health aspect is part of the major stakes, it should also be noted that the most important is the organisation.

For the first time, the competition includes 12 teams -- although the twelfth, Algeria, did not show up because of the health situation present on their home soil.

All in all, Tunisia will cross swords with Guinea and Senegal will play against Madagascar.

Cameroon will go against Nigeria on day 2 of the African Women's Handball Cup of Nations.