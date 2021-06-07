CAF postpones 2022 Africa Cup of Nations draw

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2022 African Cup of Nations Draw due to logistical reasons related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The draw was initially planned for 25 June 2021.

CAF confirmed that a new date will be announced in the due course.

Already 31 countries have qualified for the next year’s tournament in Cameroon.

One team still remains to qualify between Benin and Sierra Leone after their match was rescheduled for this month.

The request to postpone the draw was made by the Cameroon Local Organizing Committee (LOC) citing logistical issues.

“At the request of CAF, the Cameroon Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has agreed to postpone the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 final draw for logistical reasons related to the Covid-19 pandemic,” CAF said in a statement released on Sunday.

The statement added, “CAF continues to work together with its partners, the Cameroon government and the LOC with the objective of making theTotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 a successful event and a great celebration of African football.”