Chad accuses the Central African Army of killing six of its soldiers

Chad has accused the Central African army of killing six of its soldiers on Sunday, five of whom were "abducted and then executed", after an attack on a border post in Chadian territory.

The N'Djamena authorities termed this as a "war crime" and vowed to retaliate.

The Central African Republic frequently accused Chad of supporting Central African armed rebel groups in its territory.

The soldiers were killed during a confrontation between Central African soldiers and a militia group by the name Ali Darassa's Unité pour la Paix en Centrafrique near the border with Chad, according to Chadian Foreign Minister Chérif Mahamat Zene.

"The Central African armed forces attacked the Sourou outpost on Chadian territory on Sunday morning, killing one Chadian soldier, wounded five and kidnapped five others, who were then executed in Mbang, on the Central African side of the border," Chadian Foreign Minister Chérif Mahamat Zene said in a statement.

The group has been accused of trying to topple the Central African Republic regime

The border post was being manned by 12 soldiers when the attack occurred at dawn.

Authorities from the Central African Republic have not yet commented on the attack.

Chad is now calling upon the international community to intervene in this alleged perpetration.