Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu voted best player in Belgiun Pro League

Two incredible Africa young talents have shown enormous skills in various leagues in the European premiers.

Paul Onuachu was awarded best player this season in the Jupiler Pro League with KRC Genk and winner of the Golden Boot award. He received his award on Monday evening in Brussels.

Paul Onuachu helped his team through to position two.

Onuachu scored 35 goals in 41 games. The Nigerian striker has scored 124 goals and 34 assists in 265 appearances.

He scored 74 goals while in Denmark at FC Midtjylland before he moved to Genk.

He was a major contributor to Genk's fine performance as they finished second and will play in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League next season.

Liverpool is keen to sign the 26-year old as other giants like RB Leipzig and Sevilla also in pursuit.

Meanwhile, the Zambian international Pastson Daka was named the best player in the Austrian division following his outstanding performance for the Red Bulls.

The 22-year-old netted in 27 goals in 27 appearances with 7 assists from the Red Bulls this season.

The center-forward has bagged 34 goals and set up another 11 in 39 appearances across all competitions this season.