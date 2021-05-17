France-Africa summit Tuesday focuses on relief over covid-19 shocks

Several African Heads of State have arrived in the French capital, Paris for a conference on how the continent can recover from covid-19 shocks.

Host of the event, France has said more than a dozen African leaders are attending the summit.

Egypt, Rwanda, Senegal, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria are some of the invited dignitaries.

Also in attendance is the African Union Commission Chairperson.

''The real message of this conference is that we will not leave Sudan alone to face the colossal challenges imposed by all the transformations to which the pe ople of Sudan aspire, and once again, I salute the resilience and desire for change, especially of women and young people'', Moussa Faki said.

On Monday, the focus of the conference was to rally support for Sudan. The country is transitioning after the outers of longtime leader, Moammar Gadhafi.

''I can't stress enough the need to build the productive economy, that would ensure growth and job creation, as creating jobs for our young people is one of the most important priorities. We would like to create those opportunities for our young talent to stay in the country and build it with us, rather than taking this extremely difficult and dangerous journey across the Mediterranean. We are losing this young talent, we are losing our future, not only the current (time)", said Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok.

On Tuesday, the summit will be on African economies trying to fill a financial shortfall of around $300 billion caused by the viral disease.

''The reduction of Sudanese debt that we will soon begin is a first result. It is important that this trajectory of Sudan's return to the concert of nations be reinforced at the economic and political levels'', French President, Emmanuel Macron.

This is the first in person top level meetings held during the covid-19 pandemic.

Africanews will bring you an exclusive interview with President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi on the sidelines of the summit.