Cycling Tour of Benin without Togo and Ghana

The 16th edition of the cycling tour of Benin starts on May 17 and it runs till to 22 May 2021.

40 riders from several countries are expected to participate in this competition. Details were unveiled on Tuesday by the Benin Cycling Federation.

After the tour of Rwanda and the victory of the Spanish Cristian Rodriguez, the focus is shifting to Benin.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the competition will take place with the participation of several countries.

These are Senegal, Niger, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Benin will be represented by two teams.

Togo and Ghana used to participate in this competition, however will be absent in this year's tour.

The closure of their borders is the reason mentioned. The 44 runners expected, will cover 632 kilometers in six stages.