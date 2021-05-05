FIFA's Infantino, CAF's Motsepe, in joint call for unity in football

CAF president Patrice Motsepe and FIFA president Gianni Infantino have both called for unity in football.

The call was made in Ivory Coast on Tuesday at the launch of a Pan-African Inter-School tournament that will help improve the continent's football infrastructure."We have no time to lose by standing divided," says Infantino, adding, "we must make Ivorian football shine again. **It's not just down to the talent of certain players, but its entire structure and what it represents for Africa and for the world"**

Infantino was accompanied by CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, and local football legend, Didier Drogba, to the event in the Ivory Coast capital, Yamoussoukro.

"There will be progress and we are here from CAF and from FIFA to express our support for unity. We want all of the parties -- I'm told there are three groups -- we want all of them to hold hands and work together. That is the most important message." - Patrice Motsepe, CAF president said.

Didier Drogba, former Chelsea star and Ivory Coast international was present also at the launch.

"We are here for the launch of the Inter-School Pan-African Championships. A good thing for African football, for African youth, for school football. And this is the reason for my presence today, and the presence of the presidents of FIFA and CAF." Drogba said.

Football is the most popular sport in Africa. The Ivorian national team won the Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal in 1992 and won a second in 2015.