Kenyan amputee football star joins Turkish team

Kenyan football player Brian Oroka Ochıeng joined Eyyübiye FC last month signing a two-year contract with the Turkish side.

The 29-year-old started playing football at the age of 18 and has played for various teams including the Kenyan national side.

But due to the limited opportunities in his country, he left for turkey, who have been past champions in amputee football.

"I started playing amputee football in 2014. Apart from football, I was studying aircraft engineering in Kenya," Oroka Ochıeng said.

"I decided to concentrate on sports and that's why I'm here in Turkey and I have no regrets about it."

His strengths will help his team to secure a place in the next Super League.

Team captain Mahmut Toprak said he believes Ochıeng is a successful football player and will make a significant contribution to the team.

But Brian also spends his time at school, learning Turkish.

"So far, I have enrolled for a class here to learn the Turkish language, the class is going on well thanks to our teacher," he says.

"I managed to learn few words and I'm looking forward to learning how to speak the language."

He says he can now exchange a few words with the locals and that he is happy with his new life in Turkey.