Tanzania's President Samia to visit Kenya on Tuesday

Kenya
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is traveling to Nairobi Tuesday for a two-day State visit, Kenya’s presidency said on Monday.
Suluhu made her first trip as President to Uganda on April 11 to sign major oil deals with President Yoweri Museveni and oil major Total.
While in Nairobi, Suluhu will address a joint session of Kenya’s parliament.
Her visit comes almost five years after her predecessor, the late John Magufuli, made a similar visit.
The trip is in response to an invitation from President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Relations between the two East African neighbors have been affected by protracted disputes over trade in the past.
Past rows include a ban by Kenya on liquefied petroleum gas from Tanzania, which saw Dar es Salam retaliated by blocking Kenyan milk and its products, and cigarettes.
00:53
South Africa wins men's 4x100m at World Relays
Go to video
Tanzania's President Suluhu elected head of ruling party
Go to video
Kenyan TV station suspended for airing explicit contents
Go to video
Tanzania's President pardons 5,001 prisoners
01:26
Blinken holds virtual talks with Nigeria, Kenya leaders
Go to video
Kenya: Avocado farm loses case on wildlife territory