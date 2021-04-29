Alleged author of Niger coup has been arrested in Benin

The accused author of the attempted coup in Niger, which occurred at the end of March, was apprehended in Cotonou by police and judicial authorities.

A group of attackers alegedly led by captain Sani Gourouza had attempted to overthrow the current government in Niger on the night of March 30 to 31.

Captain Sani Gourouza, who served at an air base in Niger's capital city of Niamey, was identified as the leader of rebels in the March coup.

On March 31, Niger's authorities announced that a coup was attempted by a part of the country's military. According to local media, gunfire was heard near the presidential palace in the center of Niamey overnight March 31

A few days after the attempted coup, Nigerien Mohamed Bazoum urged regional neighbors to step up efforts to combat terrorism.

Several rebels were detained after clashing with the authorities.