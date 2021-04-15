C.A.R receives first batch of Covid-19 jabs for UN personnel, families

Vaccination
The Central African Republic on Tuesday took delivery of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines for the UN Mission in the country.
The AstraZeneca jabs were received at the Bangui airport by UN and government officials.
SOUNDBITE (French) Denise Brown, MINUSCA Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the Central African Republic:
"The arrival of these vaccines which are intended primarily to vaccinate and protect our peacekeepers - our blue helmets - will allow us to stay by your side. We will protect ourselves in order to continue to protect the Central African Republic and the population - the most vulnerable citizens. ''
This first batch will be used to vaccinate personnel of the United Nations agency, including peacekeepers, as well as national staff and their families.
The government of the Central African Republic is awaiting a delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines for the rest of the population.
The CAR has recorded 5,682 covid-19 cases, 5,112 recoveries and 75 deaths.
01:21
Egypt's centuries old 'Ramadan Cannon' fired after 30 years of silence
01:00
Tunisia: Empty streets in Tunis as Ramadan begins
01:55
Spanish hotel shelters migrants amid virus crisis
01:08
South Africa halts use of J&J vaccine over blood clot fears
01:33
Cameroon starts Covid vaccination using jabs given by China
01:48
Footballers in Zimbabwe play in "money matches" to support families