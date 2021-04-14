Egypt's centuries old 'Ramadan Cannon' fired after 30 years of silence

Coinciding with the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Egypt fired on Tuesday the centuries-old Midfa Al-Iftar or Ramadan Cannon at Cairo's historic Salah El-Din citadel after 30 years of silence.

The cannon, last fired from the citadel in 1992, underwent a restoration program as part of the country's plan to develop archaeological sites.

The cannon, will be fired every day throughout the month at sunrise and sunset to mark the beginning and end of the daily fast.

Worshippers in the Egyptian capital also expressed their joy at being able to attend Tarawih prayers this year after many mosques were shut in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from any food or drink, including water, from morning to night.

The month-long practice is aimed at heightening remembrance of God, curbing unhealthy habits and deepening gratitude