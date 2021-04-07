Could relations between Rwanda and France bounce back ?

This Wednesday marks the 27th anniversary of the start of the Tutsi genocide that shook Rwanda and is estimated to have taken close to a million lives in 1994.

Many of the young people that survived the genocide are now the same age their parents were, when the mass killings started in Rwanda.

But thousands of the victims still haven't found closure, as a number of perpetrators are still at large.

However, the publication of a report two weeks ago, could help restart the healing process for many survivors, as researchers looked into the role France had in the 1994 genocide.

The report found France had an overwhelming responsibility in the tragedy, as French authorities were "blind" to preparations of the mass killings orchestrated by the "racist, corrupt and violent" regime.

Even if the two countries did not wait for the publication of the report to restart closer diplomatic ties, its conclusions are sure to help build on the several acts of cooperation between Rwanda and France.

Several projects funded by French authorities or compagnies have started to sprout in capital city Kigali in the past few years.

So much so that for the first time in 11 years, the French President might soon visit Kigali, as President Emmanuel Macron aims to normalise diplomatic relations with Rwanda.