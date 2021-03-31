Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Isabel dos Santos accuses Angolan govt of 'conspiracy to seize her assets'

Isabel dos Santos files complaint against the Angola government in a London court, accusing the government of a ''consipracy to seize her assets.''   -  
Copyright © africanews
MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

and AGENCIES

Angola

Isabel Dos Santos, daughter of Angola’s former president José Eduardo dos Santos has filed a complaint in a London court against President João Lourenço, according to reports.

Once considered the richest woman on the continent, Dos Santos has accused the Angola President of ''conspiracy to seize her assets.''

Through the services of a private intelligence agency known as Black Cube, the former chair of Sonangol national oil company, is reported to have gone great lengths to provide evidence in support of her claim.

The agency is reported to have secret recordings of several high-ranking Angolan officials.

The recordings reportedly contain proof that there is a group within the Angolan government whose aim is ‘’designed to coordinate a campaign to seize her assets.''

In her complaint, Dos Santos particularly cited supposed pressures on the judicial system, while affirming that the infamous ‘’Luanda leaks’’, which revealed the presumed embezzlement of funds by her, were in fact an attack by the government.

At the heart of this battle is the control of Isabel Dos Santos' stake in Unitel, the large private telecom company in this Central African nation.

Luanda froze Dos Santos' assets claiming that she built the empire by embezzling state resources.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..