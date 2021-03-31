Sudan gives U.S $335m for victims of bombings in Kenya, Tanzania

The U.S. confirmed Wednesday it received $335m from Sudan to compensate victims of the 1998 bombings of the American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

“We are pleased to announce that the United States received the $335 million provided by Sudan to compensate victims of the 1998 bombings of the U.S. Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania and the USS Cole in 2000 as well as the 2008 killing of USAID employee John Granville,” a statement from the US Department of State read.

The U.S. had accused Sudan of sponsoring terrorists including the Al-Qaeda, linked to the late Jihadist Osama Bin Laden.

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the payment herald a new bilateral relationship between the two states

The US further assured that it will continue its support for the efforts of Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government to deliver freedom, peace, and justice to its people.

The Nairobi attack IN 1998 was the most devastating.

The death toll in Nairobi was eventually established at 213 with around 5,000 wounded. Most were Africans, passers-by or workers in nearby buildings. Forty-four people including 12 Americans were also killed in the embassy itself.

In Tanzania 11 are killed and 70 wounded, all passers-by.

Washington has said in 2015 that it has already spent tens of millions of dollars in medical treatment, school fees, counseling, and reconstruction services for the thousands of Kenyan and Tanzanian victims.