Niger election: Opposition leader Ousmane challenges court verdict

The opposition and former president of Niger Mahamane Ousmane challenged Monday the verdict of the Constitutional Court which validated the election of Mohamed Bazoum as president on Sunday.

Ousmane denounced the court’s validation of the victory as a "violation" of the Constitution considering the electoral proclamation illegal.

He also labelled the decision as an "attempt to usurp" his "victory" in the presidential election's second round on February 21 -- since his appeals have not been examined.

Ousmane also called for a peaceful march throughout the country, the mobilisation of the population and the support of the constituted bodies and the armed forces.

He did not specify a set date for the march.

The Constitutional Court's decisions are not subject to appeal.

Mohamed Bazoum, who succeeds incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou, will be inaugurated on April 2 as the tenth president of the Republic of Niger.

The Constitutional Court confirmed on Sunday the election of Mohamed Bazoum as the new president of Niger with more than 55% of the vote, against 44.34% to Mahamane Ousmane.