Who is the new CAF president Patrice Motsepe?

South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe was announced as the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday.

Motsepe succeeds Malagasy Ahmad Ahmad, who is serving a two-year FIFA ban over "governance issues", and will require his vast array of business skills to fix the organisation.

The 58-year old businessman is the owner and President of the Mamelodi Sundowns club since 2003.

He is the brother-in-law of President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

The South African is the founder and executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals and is non-executive chairman of Harmony Gold, one of the world’s largest gold mining companies.

Motsepe has an estimated fortune of $2.1 billion and is the first black African on the Forbes rich list.

Motsepe is the first South African to lead CAF, following in the footsteps of two Egyptians, a Sudanese, an Ethiopian, a Cameroonian and a Malagasy.