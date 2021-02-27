Welcome to Africanews

Kenya's Olunga misses out on crucial goals as Al Duhail SC knocked out in Qatar Cup final

  -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Qatar

Baghdad Bounedjah’s brace at 7th and 77th minute against Al Duhail helped Al Sadd secure for the second consecutive time the Qatar Cup title

Bounedjah’s first goal came off a bicycle kick, while Santi Cazorla assisted him for the second.

Kenya striker Michael Olunga missed out on a chance to bag his first silverware since signing for Al Duhail SC.

Olunga came in during the second half while they were trailing 1-0 but missed in many occasions to net a goal.

Al Sadd's Algerian-born and Qatar international Boualem Khoukhi hit the post with a header in the 54th minute.

Kenya’s Olunga missed another chance in the 67th minute.

Striker Baghdad Bounajah was the hero for Al Sadd, who are coached by former Barcelona player Xavi, as he notched his second goal in the 77th minute as they lifted the trophy without conceding a goal.

Al Sadd has won twice in the three finals held in this stadium, while Al Duhail has won just once.

