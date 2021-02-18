Why is it important for women and other minorities to lead the corporate world? {Business Africa}

There are two sides to every coin and the reason I love entrepreneurship is because it focuses on the solutions side. This week on Business Africa, we highlight problems faced by communities in Gabon, South Africa and Nigeria, well knowing that the entrepreneur in you will focus on possible solutions to these challenges.

- African women in Business -

With Women's Day around the corner, we spoke with Bukola Adisa, the black female immigrant who broke the ultimate glass ceiling in the corporate world.vIn a bid to help more minorities take their place in boardrooms, Bukola started a professional development company that started in the United Kingdom and is now knocking on the door of Africa's biggest economy, Nigeria.

- Regulating Fishing in Gabon -

Overfishing in the world’s oceans is at the centre of a crisis of sustainability. Nowhere is that crisis more visible than in western Africa. Current rates of extraction are driving several species towards extinction while jeopardising the livelihoods of artisanal fishing communities across a broad group of countries. Gabon is one of those who are grappling with the question of resolving illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

- South Africa: COVID 19 and tourism -

Recent data reports show how the South African tourism sector has been struck hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown restrictions. Although the lockdown had been eased, South Africa's tourism industry says they must now fix the country's image as brand since it has been stained by a current association with a new Coronavirus variant.