Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham looks forward to his first ‘’Revierderby’’

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is looking forward to his first match with the club this Saturday. It comes after the 17-year old signed his record $29 million move from the English side Birmingham City. He was an unused substitute in October’s 3-0 win at Signal Iduna Park.

Both club’s will lock horns at the Veltins Arena in poor form. Dortmund sits 6th in the table after a win in their last 6 league games, while last-placed Schalke are battling relegation.

‘‘A lot of people made stuff about my transfer for whatever reason, maybe doubted me a bit to compete with the other midfielders and I feel like I offer something a bit different and it was up to me to go out and prove it, and I got tjhe chance in training, pre-season, in the League, the Champions League and in the Cup and I have taken it so far so I just have to keep going", Bellingham said.

Bellingham became the youngest player to score in Borussia Dortmund's competitive history after he netted in September's 5-0 German Cup win over MSV Duisburg.

"One thing I have not got to see, which I can't wait to see, is the fans. Everybody says how great the fans are and I have only had two chances in front of them with a small crowd, which was brilliant and enjoyed every second, but now have to wait even longer for the 80,000 but that was something that pursued me as well (to go there)."