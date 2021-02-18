Zimbabwe begins vaccinating health care workers

Zimbabwe on Thursday began vaccinating its health care workers as the country rolls out its COVID-19 inoculation programme. Zimbabwe received its first 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine on Monday. It was one of China's first shipments of vaccines to Africa, after deliveries to Egypt and Equatorial Guinea. The first vaccines were a donation from China to the southern African country. The Chinese vaccines are just the start of the millions needed for Zimbabwe to vaccinate 10 million people, representing 60% of the country's population, to achieve herd immunity, say health officials. Zimbabwe has reported 35,423 cases, including 1,418 deaths, on Feb. 18, up from the slightly more than 10,000 cases and 277 deaths at the beginning of December.