Biden victory celebrated in Obama's ancestral village in Kenya

Kenyans turned out to celebrate the US election win of Joe Biden in church and on the streets of former US President Barack Obama's ancestral village of Kogelo, in western Kenya. Nyadhi Eric Juma, Deacon of the St. Peters Church, sang hymns in support of Biden, thanking God as hundreds of churchgoers cheered, chanting "Biden, Biden." Juma said the prayers followed "the peaceful election that was conducted in the United States of America and thank God for the win of Joe Biden who was fronted by our son of Africa, Barack Obama". Meanwhile down the road at the gates of the paternal grandmother of the former president, young men came to cheer the Biden victory chanting "Biden" and "Obama." Inside the compound, the uncle of the former US president, Sayid Obama, said "this is the time to make America great again." "It was great under Barack and it was great under other presidents until President Trump came in," he added. "Joe has got all that it takes to fix the problems."