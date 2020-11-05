Welcome to Africanews

Tanzania's Magufuli sworn in for 2nd term as president

Tanzanian President John Magufuli took the oath of office on Thursday for a second five-year term, amid tight security. However the opposition have called for a fresh election, as well as the disbandment of the electoral commission over the Oct. 28 vote which they claim was riddled with irregularities which call the results into question. Police and the army tightened security ahead of the swearing-in, and the leaders of Tanzania's two main opposition parties, ACT Wazalendo and CHADEMA, were charged with organising an unlawful assembly.

Tanzania Presidential election John Magufuli

