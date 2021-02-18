Libyans in Tripoli mark 10 anniversary of uprising

Libyans on Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of their 2011 uprising that led to the overthrow and killing of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi. Many have their eyes on a recently appointed government tasked with leading Libya through elections later this year, with hopes of unifying the divided nation. Celebrations began late on Tuesday in the capital, Tripoli, where people gathered in the city's main square amid tight security. Key streets and squares had been cleaned and decorated with banners and photos marking the anniversary. There were also celebrations in the eastern city of Benghazi, once known as the birthplace of Libya's 2011 uprising.