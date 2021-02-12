South Africa's Musica electronic retail shops plan to close in May

Musical
An electronic goods chain store, Musica, will be closing its doors after nearly three decades of doing business in South Africa.
The bricks and mortar entertainment brand, which despite transitioning from selling physical media like CDs and DVDs to more general electronics and entertainment, will be closing its last store in May of this year.
Clicks overall retail and beauty sales rose by 8% and their group online sales jumped a whopping 173%- albeit from a small base. This shift in consumer behaviour is a threat to not only jobs but also retail space in malls.
Musica and GameStop, two companies- similar but different. Regardless of current market value, time will eventually relegate both to past.
Unlike GameStop, Musica is only listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange through its parent company, health & beauty group, Clicks. The executives of which have promised to retain the jobs following the closure.
01:25
Pitso Mosimane defends Al Ahly perfomance at Club World Cup
01:39
South Africa's Covid vaccination to use Johnson & Johnson
01:30
Covid-19: Johannesburg hotel deploys robots to limit visitors contacting staff
00:56
South African rhino poaching drops by 33% due to Covid-19 restrictions
00:45
South Africa's Zuma defies corruption probe by keeping silent
11:03
Where are we with the Eco since the end of the CFA? [Business Africa]