Pitso Mosimane defends Al Ahly perfomance at Club World Cup

African Football
Al Ahly head coach, Pitso Mosimane, responded to criticism of his game management in his side's defeat by Bayern Munich last Monday, as he spoke after Al Ahly ended their Club World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win on penalties over South American champion Palmeiras to secure third place on Thursday.
"We believe we could have won the World Cup, but let's talk about the reality ... we played a team that's very strong ... Bayern (Munich) ... Maybe if I had Sadio Mane the Senegalese and Mohamed Salah from Egypt, we could have talked a different talk," said Mosimane.
think Africa should not be disgraced about us becoming third. At least we got a medal," he added.
Al Ahly's third place was the best result by an African team at the Club World Cup since Morocco's Raja Casablanca lost the 2013 final to Bayern Munich.
