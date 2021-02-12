Welcome to Africanews

Ah Ahly wins Third place at FIFA Club world cup

By Rédaction Africanews

Qatar

Egypt's African champions Al Ahly Thursday evening beat Brazil's Palmeiras 3-2 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes in the match for third place at the Club World Cup.

In the shoot-out in the Qatari venue of Al Rayyan, Al Ahly's goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy saved spot kicks from Rony and Felipe Melo, with Luiz Adriano also firing wide for the South American champions.

Substitute Junior Ajayi then clinched the victory for the Egyptians, who finished third just as they did in 2006.

Ajayi had a goal ruled out in regulation after Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton had saved well from Amr Al-Sulaya's artistic effort.

With the score still 0-0 after 90 minutes, the shoot-out followed, without extra-time being played.

