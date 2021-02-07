Welcome to Africanews

CHAN heads to final while host Cameroon takes fourth place

The Moroccan team celebrates after Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi scored the team's first goal during the African Nations Championships (CHAN) football quarter final match  
Copyright © africanews
DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

African Football

The African Nations Championship final will be played on Sunday between titleholders Morocco and Mali.

But a day earlier, CHAN hosts Cameroon were left with fourth place after being dealt a crushing 2-0 blow by Guinea.

The Elephants in third place after Morlaye Sylla and Mamadouba Bangoura scored the winning goals.

Cameroon's Pierre Etame was partly to blame for the second goal and by half time the hosts were even booed off the pitch. Cameroon performed better in the second half.

Now there's all to play for in the final in Yaounde on Sunday when title holders Morocco face Mali.

Morocco crushed Cameroon 4-0 in the semi-final and Mali beat Guinea 5-4 on penalties.

For fans, many will watch the game from home due to coronavirus restrictions, which has cut stadium capacity to around 25%

Though FIFA president Gianni Infantino is expected to be one of the few attending.

