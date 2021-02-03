''Grown-ish'' TV show returns with season 3

An all new season of the TV show ‘’Grown-ish’’ is back. The third season of the show was filmed at the end of 2019, but stars in the show say the series remains topical, because it has always shone the light on important issues.

Grown-ish is a spin of the ABC hit TV series ''Black-ish'' and stars Yara Shahidi. Shahidi plays the oldest Johnson child as she moves on to college.

"Since season one, we've been highlighting racial injustice and cultural appropriation—all of these things I feel like that were magnified in 2020 and it was kind of like a moment where everybody had to face what was really going on in the world and seeing what that's about. So, I mean that's the cool thing about 'grown-ish,' even though this was pre-2020, we were still highlighting these things, and so it'll still feel very relevant", actor/recording artist, Diggy Simmons said.

On season three, the series is focusing on education for young people within the African-American community.

"Our portrayal in the media and in film and television, it's just very much so a real thing, what people see that, you know, that aren't our color and they don't see our layers, right? They don't see what we are underneath a stereotype. So for there to be more representation and show Black, young black men and women getting an education, being positive, it's everything. It's everything, the representation of it", Simmons added.

"Grown-ish" airs Thursday nights on Freeform cable channel. Trevor Jackson is also a recording artist and actor. He and Simmons, who is the son of hip-hop pioneer Rev. Run of Run DMC, plan to release new music this year. Jackson has released the single "Just Friends" and is dropping an album this year, although he's not ready to reveal the title.