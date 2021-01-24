CHAN: Cameroon seeks Eto'o inspiration ahead of Burkina Faso tie

With one point separating them, Burkina Faso face hosts Cameroon on Sunday at the Ahmadou Ahidjou Stadium in Yaoundé, with the quarterfinal ticket at stake for both sides.

Hosts Cameroon made a good start to their CHAN campaign, defeating Zimbabwe and going on to draw against Mali to gather four points, one more than Burkina Faso who lost to Mali before defeating Zimbabwe to garner 3 points.

Cameroon's training session Saturday afternoon ended with a surprise visit from one of the country's most decorated footballers Samuel Eto'o.

Armed with motivational words, Eto'o urged his younger compatriots to play to win.

"We have pressure because we are in the stands, but you don't have pressure because you are there, because you play, it depends on your legs, I have it, I'm in the stands, I have to shout, for tomorrow my dear brothers we don't talk about it anymore", said former Barcelona star Eto'o.

