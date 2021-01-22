Crowds cheer Museveni's return to Kampala after disputed election

Amid fanfare, President Yoweri Museveni returned to the capital Kampala Thursday from his rural home in Western Uganda where he's been since being declared winner of the country's controversial election in mid January.

Crowds of supporters dressed in yellow, the theme colour of Museveni's ruling National Resistance Movement party, lined the highway as the President's convoy drove by.

He made stops at various towns to briefly address the crowds.

Despite accusing the opposition of assembling mass rallies during a pandemic, Museveni's supporters paid no attention to social distancing and many were not wearing masks.

On his way to the capital, he drove through Buganda region, where scores of his ministers and a vice president were defeated by the opposition in the race for parliament.

Observers have said that the pompous return was a victory lap meant to silence those doubting Museveni's re-election.

Meanwhile, Bobi Wine's lawyers run to court Thursday to secure orders for their his freedom.

Wine has been placed under house detention with soldiers surrounding his home since election day.