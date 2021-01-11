Municipal Elections in Libya See Low Turnout

Municipal Election "Rehearsal" in Libya

Thursday's municipal elections in several regions of western Libya served as a test of the authorities ability to organise general elections in anticipation of the national vote scheduled for December in the hopes of bringing Libya out of chaos.

Temperature checks, mask-wearing and other coronavirus-prevention measures were required of citizens whose vote counts are yet to be made known.

Khaled al-Nuwairi, a voter, does not sound too optimistic.

"This is a good opportunity to contribute to change. The turnout was lower than in the previous elections because people did not go to vote, including me. Now we see our services deteriorating. Things are only getting worse."

As Libya is divided between two rival factions vying for control of the country, some officials are working to reunite the respective electoral commissions in preparation of a possible unified government in light of ongoing peace talks to finally resolve the years-long conflict following the assassination of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.