Senegal culls more than 40,000 birds as it records bird flu

Senegal
An outbreak of bird flu in Senegal late 2020 led to the slaughtering of more than 40, 000 birds on January 2.
According to an official at the Senegalese Ministry of Livestock, the death of nearly 60, 000 birds in previous weeks, prompted a laboratory test which found the outbreak of the bird flu.
An investigation is underway to try to determine the origin of the contamination, the official said.
The culling operation was carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and the World Health Organization for Animal Health, among others.
Senegal has so far been spared of the bird flu.
Since 2005, the country has closed its borders to poultry products following the outbreak of the bird flu pandemic to avoid contamination.
