A Mob of Trump Supporters Storm and Disrupt Capitol Hill Proceedings

MAGA Supporters Launch Attack of Disruption on Capitol Hill

A night time standoff outside the United States Capitol Hill building in Washington.

National Guard troops were deployed to keep the peace as outgoing President Trump supporters refused to obey a curfew following a day of violence which left one woman dead.

Earlier, a mob had stormed Congress where lawmakers had begun the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Trump has been accused of blowing a dog whistle and egging the rioters on having spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election.

Fear, Chaos and a Stain on Democracy

The nation's elected representatives were seen scrambling to crouch under desks and don gas masks, while police in futile efforts attempted to barricade the premises.

The storming of the building brought proceedings to an abrupt halt as protesters took over the offices and corridors of one of the political power structures in the US.

A sombre Joe Biden who is just two weeks away from being inaugurated said the nation's democracy was "under unprecedented assault.''

He said, "The words of a president matter. No matter how good or bad that president is. At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite."

Domestic White Supremacist Terrorism Met With Impunity?

The soon-to-be president of the US also urged Trump to condemn the violence and public display of unlawful behaviour. The latter resisted but did tell his supporters to go home.

The begrudged outgoing president addressed his MAGA supporters, "I know your pain. I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace"

Some of the disruptive respassers listened and left but many more have remained on Capitol Hill.