World leaders condemn pro-Trump supporters attack on U.S Congress, as Biden win certified

World leaders including former presidents of the United States of America have condemned the attack on the U.S Congress by pro-Trump rioters Wednesday.

Former president Barack Obama released a statement accusing the outgoing president Donald Trump of inciting violence on Congress.

Congress was in session to certify the November 3 electoral college results.

Obama said "Right now, Republican leaders have a choice made clear in the desecrated chambers of democracy. They can continue down this road and keep stoking the raging fires. Or they can choose reality and take the first steps toward extinguishing the flames."

For Bill Clinton: "The match was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost. The election was free, the count was fair, the result is final. We must complete the peaceful transfer of power our Constitution mandates."

"This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic not our democratic republic." George Bush said in a tweet.

The EU chief of diplomacy Josep Borrell said: "I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement."

For his part the French President Emmanuel Macron said: "I just wanted to express our friendship and our faith in the United States. What happened today in Washington D.C. is not America, definitely."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his tweet described the horrifying scenes at the U.S Capitol as: "Disgraceful. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power."

Meanwhile, Congress has certified Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and vice-president of the USA. The electoral votes were approved following a rejection of objections by both the Senate and House of Representatives to the votes in the state of Pennsylvania and Arizona, clearing the way for Biden’s inauguration on January 20.