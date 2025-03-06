Disappointment in Lesotho after Trump's remarks on "little-known nation"

Lesotho's foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, conveyed his shock and embarrassment after President Trump’s Congress address, in which he remarked that "nobody has ever heard of" Lesotho. Mpotjoane noted that this kind of behavior is not what one would expect from a head of state.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently claimed that no one knows about Lesotho, a small African nation.

In response, Lesotho's foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, expressed his disappointment, stating that Trump should "speak for himself."

He highlighted the irony of Trump's comment, especially since the U.S. maintains an embassy in Lesotho.

Mpotjoane suggested that Trump's remarks seemed to target Lesotho due to its economic status, cautioning that the U.S. might one day find itself in need of Lesotho's assistance.

Interestingly, while Trump was making his remarks, his advisor Elon Musk was actively pursuing business opportunities in the country.

During a lengthy speech, Trump criticized U.S. foreign aid, specifically mentioning an $8 million allocation for LGBTQI+ initiatives in Lesotho, which he claimed was unfamiliar to most.

His comments drew laughter from the audience, including Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Meanwhile, Musk was engaged in discussions with Lesotho's Prime Minister, Sam Matekane, about launching his Starlink internet service in the country.

Starlink has applied for a 10-year operating license in Lesotho, as part of its efforts to expand across Africa.

Musk, who hails from South Africa, met with Matekane during the United Nations General Assembly, sharing a handshake photo on social media with a message hinting at promising future collaborations.

Musk has played a key role in the disbanding of the United States Agency for International Development as the leader of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency.

These budget cuts have jeopardized Lesotho’s HIV program, resulting in the layoff of at least 1,500 health workers, which constitutes around 7% of the nation’s healthcare workforce.

The government has labeled this a significant setback. U.S. assistance has been vital in enabling Lesotho to provide life-saving treatment to over 200,000 individuals living with HIV.

For nearly two decades, Lesotho has benefited from American support through USAID, which contributed more than $44 million last year.

The agency's dismantling and the widespread termination of U.S. foreign aid contracts have disproportionately affected Africa compared to other regions.

When asked about Trump's remarks on promoting LGBTQI+ rights in Lesotho, the foreign minister stated he was unaware of the $8 million contract Trump referenced, as USAID funding primarily flowed through non-governmental organizations.

The minister did not address the cuts to U.S. aid.

Although Lesotho decriminalized homosexuality in 2012, same-sex marriages remain unrecognized, and activists report that LGBTQ individuals continue to experience stigma and discrimination.

This is not the first instance of Trump making derogatory comments about Africa; during his initial term, he infamously used a vulgar term to describe certain African nations.