The End of UN-AU Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur Gives Rise to Protests

The End of the UNAMID Peacekeeping Mission

Thousands of people — mostly displaced women and children in the Darfur region of western Sudan staged demonstrations on Sunday against a decision by the UN Security Council to end the mandate of the 2007 established United nations -African Union Mission in Darfur peacekeeping force and replace it with a smaller political mission.

Its withdrawal - expected to be completed by June 30, could create a “security vacuum” in a fragile post-Bashir region with several active militia groups.

At least 15 people have already lost their lives in inter-ethnic clashes since the announcement — forcing authorities to deploy more troops.