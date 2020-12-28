The End of UN-AU Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur Gives Rise to Protests

Protests in Darfur by women and children. -
The End of the UNAMID Peacekeeping Mission
Thousands of people — mostly displaced women and children in the Darfur region of western Sudan staged demonstrations on Sunday against a decision by the UN Security Council to end the mandate of the 2007 established United nations -African Union Mission in Darfur peacekeeping force and replace it with a smaller political mission.
Its withdrawal - expected to be completed by June 30, could create a “security vacuum” in a fragile post-Bashir region with several active militia groups.
At least 15 people have already lost their lives in inter-ethnic clashes since the announcement — forcing authorities to deploy more troops.
