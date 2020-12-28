Burkinabé President Roch Kaboré to be sworn-in on Monday

Burkinabe president Roch Marc Christian Kaboré will be sworn in at the Sports Palace of Ouaga on Monday December 28.

The inaugural ceremony will be held under special security arrangements and adherence to safety protocols.

Due to the pandemic, there would be limited number of the people at the 5,000 capacity stadium, according to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Alpha Barry.

No more than 1,500 people would be allowed to attend the ceremony, he said. About 20 heads of states have been invited.

Barry said each of the delegates has received briefing on safety guidelines and must be in possession of a negative covid-19 results before entering the country.

On Friday December 18, the Constitutional Council of Burkina Faso validated the re-election of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, with 57.74% of the votes in the first round of elections, paving the way for his second five-year term.

According to the Constitutional Council, President Kaboré "obtained 1,654,229 votes, or 57.74%, slightly less than the 57.87% announced by the Independent Electoral Commission (Ceni) on November 26.

The opposition denounced a ballot marred by irregularities.