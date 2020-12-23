Zambia: Two People Shot at Opposition Rally

Premature Electoral Violence in Zambia?

Two demonstrators were killed on Wednesday in Lusaka, during a rally in front of police headquarters where several hundred people were gathered since mid-morning in support of Hakainde Hichilema.

The main political opponent of President Edgar Lundu who is at the head of the United Party for National Development and a presidential candidate for the 6th time in the upcoming election, scheduled for August 2021.

Authorities had warned that they would deal firmly with Hichilema's supporters — who appeared steadfast in the backing of their party leader.

Shots were heard after riot police arrived to disperse the crowd of protesters — who fled the scene in a fog of tear gas revealing the two men who had been hit on the ground.

After narrowly losing in 2016 and spending four months in prison for treason after contesting the result. Hichilema could be facing another episode of disenchantment with the outcome of this upcoming election.