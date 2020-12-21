Makabu stuns Durodola to retain WBC Cruiserweight title

Congolese boxer Ilunga 'Junior' Makabu Ilunga closed his 2020 campaign in style.

The 33-year-old defeated Nigeria's Olanrewaju Durodola with a 7th round knockout to retain the WBC cruiserweight belt at the Kinshasa arena on Saturday.

Both opponents staged a spirited fight, before fatigue set in for Durodola ahead of round six.

"In any case I'm proud to be Congolese, I also ask the Congolese to be proud of being Congolese", said Makabu after the fight.

Saturday's win takes Makabu's tally to 28-2 (25KOs).

Olanrewaju Durodola is the reigning African cruiserweight champion, a title he won in February 2020.

Makabu's professional career began in 2008 while his much older opponent Durodola turned pro three years later.