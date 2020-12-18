Boxing: Congo's Makabu, Nigeria's Durodola battle for WBC Cruiserweight belt

Democratic Republic of Congo
Congolese boxer Junior Makabu Ilunga will be looking to defend his WBC cruiserweight belt against Nigeria's Olanrewaju Durodola at the Kinshasa arena on Saturday.
The 33 year-old nicknamed the "Leopard" of Kananga will also be going for his 26th victory in 28 professional fights.
The bout had been postponed several times due to the pandemic.
It will be Makabu's second fight of 2020. He was last in the ring in January when he beat Polish opponent Michal Cieslak to lift the WBC cruiserweight title.
Olanrewaju Durodola is the reigning African cruiserweight champion, a title he won in February 2020.
Makabu's professional career began in 2008 while his much older opponent Durodola turned pro three years later.
