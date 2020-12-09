Funeral Held for Former Algiers Archbishop in Algeria

Mourners Come Together for Ex-Archbishop

Dozens of priests and religious members gathered at Our Lady of Africa Basilica in Algiers Tuesday for the funeral mass of former Archbishop Henri Teissier, who died last week at 91 in Lyon France, where he was born.

Jose Maria Cantal Rivas, Rector of Our Lady of Africa Basilica, shares his memories of the deceased, "He did not perceive his life outside of Algeria. He repeated the sentence that one of us had said at the time when referring to the disastrous state of Algeria at that time, he said: 'You don't abandon a friend when he is suffering, even if you can't cure him, you stay by his side, you take his hand and suffer with him, even if you have no solutions'. And for him, it was inconceivable to leave Algeria."

John O'Rourke, European Union ambassador in Algeria, remembers the former archbishop fondly, "He was a charming person full of depth, wisdom, kindness. I think, even at his advanced age when I met him, he radiated something peaceful and at the same time very lively. So I have very fond memories of him."

An additional service — respecting coronavirus-prevention guidelines will see his body buried at the same religious site in the capital city on Wednesday,