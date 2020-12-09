Africa and Europe Must Unite Against the Covid-19 Pandemic

Research on coronavirus
Vaccines and reducing public debt.
These are the key issues that European Union and African Union leaders will discuss at a virtual meeting Wednesday ahead of next year's 6th summit postponed in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
To explore the subject matter, Mo Ibrahim, a Sudanese-born British entrepreneur and philanthropist who says efforts must be combined, sat down with Euronews.
00:50
Africa set for new era on security
Go to video
ANTICOV: 13 nations join Africa’s biggest COVID treatment clinical trial
01:31
Morocco end of year vaccination plans criticized
02:17
EU presses Morocco on migrants after arrivals overwhelm Canary Islands
01:34
Living with 'long Covid': the South African factory manager
01:20
The Covid-19 Pandemic Coronavirus is Eclipsing Anti-HIV Efforts