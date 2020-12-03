Singapore becomes global first to approve lab-grown meat

Singapore
Singapore becomes the first country to grant the U.S. start-up Eat Just Inc. permission to sale lab-grown chicken meat.
The meat is created from cultured chicken cell and will be sold as nuggets. No single chicken was killed to obtain the cell line but instead the technique uses cell isolation method that also includes a biopsy from a live animal.
The cells are later cultured and transferred into a bioreactor, fed with a proprietary mix of proteins, amino acids, minerals, sugars, salts and other nutrients and then harvested after they achieve enough density.
The San Francisco based company described its product as real, high quality meat created directly from animal cells and safe for human consumption.
Singapore’s Food Agency said it had approved the nuggets after Eat Just submitted a safety assessments.
